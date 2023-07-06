Shocking! Sambhavna Seth exposes the reality of Bigg Boss, says “They didn’t show the good side of me”

MUMBAI: Sambhavna Seth is a well known personality on television and she has a massive fan following.

She is huge name in the entertainment industry and is best known for a stint in Bigg Boss Season 2 and 8.

These days, she is receiving love of the audience for her vlogs on YouTube, where she gives an insight about her life and what she is up too.

Recently, she has grabbed headlines for her revelation on how she couldn’t conceive a child and shared her whole IVF process.

The highlight of her vlogs is her relationship and love with her dogs who she literally takes as a child.

But, she is majorly known for the way she played Bigg Boss and till today, she is remembered for the same.



Now, while interacting with the media, the actress spoke about the show and exposed the reality of it.

The actress said “ Before Bigg Boss, I only believed that I was a good dancer. But after doing the show, I realised that I could speak as well. I didn't even know I was getting popular outside the Bigg Boss house. News and reports suggested that I was abusing, but who doesn’t these days? Everyone does”.

She further said “I came out as the most controversial person and they called me someone who is ill – mannered because they never showed the well-mannered side of me. They only focused on my anger and fights”.

Well, there is no doubt that Sambhavna Seth was the most loved contestant of Bigg Boss and till today, she is known for the way she played the game.

