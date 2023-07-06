Shocking! Sambhavna Seth exposes the reality of Bigg Boss, says “They didn’t show the good side of me”

Sambhavna Seth is a well known actress of television and today, she has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. The actress in a recent interview came out and exposed the show, Bigg Boss.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 17:48
SAMBHAVNA SETH

MUMBAI:  Sambhavna Seth is a well known personality on television and she has a massive fan following.

She is huge name in the entertainment industry and is best known for a stint in Bigg Boss Season 2 and 8.

These days, she is receiving love of the audience for her vlogs on YouTube, where she gives an insight about her life and what she is up too.

Recently, she has grabbed headlines for her revelation on how she couldn’t conceive a child and shared her whole IVF process.

The highlight of her vlogs is her relationship and love with her dogs who she literally takes as a child.

But, she is majorly known for the way she played Bigg Boss and till today, she is remembered for the same. 
 
( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi talk about their new journey on television

Now, while interacting with the media, the actress spoke about the show and exposed the reality of it.

The actress said “ Before Bigg Boss, I only believed that I was a good dancer. But after doing the show, I realised that I could speak as well. I didn't even know I was getting popular outside the Bigg Boss house. News and reports suggested that I was abusing, but who doesn’t these days? Everyone does”. 

She further said “I came out as the most controversial person and they called me someone who is ill – mannered because they never showed the well-mannered side of me. They only focused on my anger and fights”. 

Well, there is no doubt that Sambhavna Seth was the most loved contestant of Bigg Boss and till today, she is known for the way she played the game.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Stardom doesn't work inside the house, says Sambhavna Seth

 

 

 

 
 

Sambhavna Seth Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 2 & 8 Reality show YouTube TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/07/2023 - 17:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: What! Malti Devi makes a shocking announcement
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Awez Darbar and Mahesh Poojari to get this special power before they enter the Bigg Boss house
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Akshara and Abhimanyu talk about their past
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Malti Devi’s horrific past revealed
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Truth Out! Radheshyam apologizes, Radhika reveals her aspiration to not marry
MUMBAI:  Sapnon Ki Chhalaang's protagonist Radhika, essayed by Megha Ray, aims to be an example to many who wish to...
Exclusive! Arshad Warsi shares a BIG Update about Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar; speaks about Munna Bhai 3, Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4
MUMBAI:  Arshad Warsi is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. The actor is currently riding high...
Recent Stories
1
Exclusive! Arshad Warsi shares a BIG Update about Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar; speaks about Munna Bhai 3, Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Finally! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get relief in the 2020 drug case
Karan Kundrra
Whoa! Karan Kundrra charges this jaw-dropping amount per episode and it is more than Tejasswi Prakash’s remuneration for Naagin 6
Bemisaa
Geeta Kapur shares the judges’ panel with mentor Farah Khan for the "Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal" special on India’s Best Dancer
Kundali Milan
Satish Datt's Journey From Behind the Camera to In Front of the Camera After 30 Years with Shemaroo Umang's Kundali Milan
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Daisy Shah gets eliminated from the show ?
divorce with Charu Asopa
Must Read! Rajeev Sen confirms the date of his divorce with Charu Asopa, says “Choti si zindagi hai khush raho”