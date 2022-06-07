Shocking! Seasoned actor Sachin Pilgaonkar refused to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, details inside

MUMBAI: One of the popular dance reality shows of Indian Television, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning to television with a new season and reportedly Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have been roped in to judge the reality series. Now, the latest update is that seasoned actor Sachin Pilgaonkar was approached for the dance reality show, but he has declined the offer.

"Yes, I was approached for the show, but I am not doing it. We won another reality show, Nach Baliye in 2005 and it is very fresh in the audience's minds. They still remember Supriya and me as the winners of that show. So, there's no point in doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,” Sachin was quoted saying.

He further added, “That age was different, this age is different, one has to take all the things into consideration. There's no point in indulging into any kind of competition as a participant. I wish them all the best from my side for their show."

Other contestants, who have been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan.

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired in 2016-2017. Reportedly, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season is all set to begin from August last week or September.

Credit: ETimes