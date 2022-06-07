Shocking! Seasoned actor Sachin Pilgaonkar refused to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, details inside

One of the most popular dance reality shows ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10’ is back on Indian Television with popular filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit in the judge’s panel

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 12:56
Sachin Pilgaonkar

MUMBAI: One of the popular dance reality shows of Indian Television, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning to television with a new season and reportedly Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have been roped in to judge the reality series. Now, the latest update is that seasoned actor Sachin Pilgaonkar was approached for the dance reality show, but he has declined the offer.

Also Read: Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sooraj Barjatya look back on 40 years of 'Nadiya ke Paar'

"Yes, I was approached for the show, but I am not doing it. We won another reality show, Nach Baliye in 2005 and it is very fresh in the audience's minds. They still remember Supriya and me as the winners of that show. So, there's no point in doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,” Sachin was quoted saying.

He further added, “That age was different, this age is different, one has to take all the things into consideration. There's no point in indulging into any kind of competition as a participant. I wish them all the best from my side for their show."

Also Read: Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar proud of daughter Shriya's work in 'Guilty Minds'

Other contestants, who have been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan.

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired in 2016-2017. Reportedly, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season is all set to begin from August last week or September.

Credit: ETimes 

TellyChakkar Television Sachin Pilgaonkar Supriya Pilgaonkar Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Karan Johar Madhuri Dixit Nora Fatehi dance reality show Nach Baliye
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 12:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! Shraddha Kapoor’s bikini picture from her upcoming Luv Ranjan movie gets leaked; have a look
MUMBAI: Shradha Kapoor is definitely one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. We have...
WOW! Look who is Disha Parmar's OFFICIAL photographer on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has seen a lot of drama lately. The show is constantly witnessing some...
OMG! The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher suffers injuries during ‘Kaagaz 2’ shooting, Read to know more
MUMBAI: Anupam Kher who is busy shooting his upcoming film ‘Kaagaz 2’ got injured on the set of the film while shooting...
PROMO ALERT! Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul promises a roller-coaster journey with a visual experience
MUMBAI: Ever since the viewers got to know that Sony SAB is coming up with a brand new show Alibaba, they couldn't hold...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: What! Surya’s brother Sikandar gets arrested, how will Gehna save him?
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
EXCLUSIVE! Vikram and Kiran execute their devious plan against Swaran at Aarav's birthday party in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Recent Stories
Shraddha Kapoor
Must read! Shraddha Kapoor’s bikini picture from her upcoming Luv Ranjan movie gets leaked; have a look
Latest Video