Shocking! Shamita Shetty reveals her relationship with Divya Agarwal, says “Divya and I had left things in Bigg Boss OTT; Tejasswi is a bigger villain”

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty’s game was loved by the audience. She was one of the strongest players. The viewers liked her game since her OTT days.

The actress was happy when Neha (her best friend) and Raqesh (her boyfriend) had entered the house.

But it was short-lived when Raqesh had to leave the house owing to health issues and Neha was eliminated from the game.

We did see the emotional outburst of Shamita when the actor got eliminated from the show. She also fell sick and had to leave the house for her medical treatment. Her fans were worried and wanted to know when the actress will be returning.

Post that, the actress returned with a bang and never gave up in the game, though there were many moments where she was targeted; age-shamed, and even told the worst things by Tejasswi. But she held herself high and handled it with dignity.

She has been tagged as one of the most dignified contestants of Bigg Boss, and the audience did think that she would be winning the show but she emerged as the third runner-up and walked out with grace.

The actress made headlines for her fights with Tejasswi Prakash where she was accused of coming in between Tejasswi and Karan’s relationship.

She was targeted by Tejasswi as she was good friends with Karan, which the actress didn’t like.

She and Karan were building up a new friendship but that couldn’t be maintained because of the issues Tejasswi had. A similar situation happened during Bigg Boss OTT where she didn’t get along with Divya.

In a recent interview, Shamita was asked that if Divya had come on Bigg Boss 15 would they have become friends to which the actress said that “ To be honest I and Divya had left things in Bigg Boss OTT and we parted ways on good terms and there wasn’t any problem as such. But then when she had come back on Bigg Boss 15 when she was supporting Karan that time once again she targeted me and said things”

She further said “ I just want to tell her that she has won a show that’s only for six weeks and I had been in the house for almost four months so she can’t come and question my position in the house as I deserve to be in the Top 5 and who is she to question that and even Salman Khan said that whoever has come here has come with a lot of hard work and a long journey so I really don’t know what’s issue is”

When she was asked who would be the biggest villain in her life in the house if she is locked in the house with the two to which Shamita said that for sure Tejasswi will be the villain as Divya wasn’t that mean and nasty to her the way Teja was”

