SHOCKING! Shweta Tiwari's daughter DELETE her Instagram account after mother's tiff wth estranged husband

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari was one helluva Instagram sensation. The starlet used to send her thousands of followers into a tizzy with her extremely gorgeous as well as stylish photos. She frequently treated her fans with aesthetic pictures of herself that used to get a huge number of likes and comments. However, we recently came to know that her Instagram account is no more to be found on the photo-sharing app, thus hinting that she must have temporarily deactivated her account or it is suspected that Palak’s handle has been deleted. As it came as a shock to us, even fans are wondering what has happened to her account.



Interestingly, her mother Shweta Tiwari is following a private Instagram account with the name ‘palaktt’ and its handle name is PT — the initials of Palak Tiwari. Though it is not clear who is PT, there’s a lot of speculation around why her public account with lakhs of followers has been deactivated or deleted. Blame it on Abhinav Kohli and Shweta’s ugly spat? Ever since Shweta jetted off to Cape Town to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, her estranged husband accused her of abandoning their son Reyansh back in India. Shweta even responded to his allegations and said that Reyansh is with her family. Despite all this, Kohli claimed that she is lying.

However, the matter escalated when Shweta shared shocking CCTV footage of Abhinav snatching Reyansh from Shweta’s arms. Amidst their ugly spat, Kohli informed that he has moved to Bombay High Court for this. On one of his social media posts, he wrote, “I am grateful to the honourable high court for giving me an opportunity of hearing on May 11.”

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari will be making her big-screen debut with actor Vivek Oberoi's home production, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

