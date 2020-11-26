Shocking! Siddarth Nigam calls THIS actress his queen and no it's not Avneet Kaur!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. The actor is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

Sid is currently seen romancing Ashi Singh in the show Aladdin and the audiences love their chemistry.

The actor is also a social media's sensational star and is quite active on social media platforms and keeps his fans updated about himself.



He usually grabs the headlines for his rumoured link up with ex co-star Avneet Kaur, though they are rumours doing the rounds that the two are dating each other and their fans miss watching them together.

Now we came across a video where Siddarth is seen calling an actress his princess and not Avneet Kaur.

In the video, he is seen calling Ashi Singh his princess as right now she is his co-star in the movie, and this video seems to shoot behind the scenes.

Well, Siddarth is such a wonderful actor that he looks good with both the actresses and has great chemistry with them.

