Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Police made three more arrests, two sharpshooters caught

According to a latest update, Delhi Police arrested three people on Monday and they included two main shooters responsible for the killing of the singer. A cache of some arms and explosives was also recovered by the police. It also includes 3 pistols with 50 rounds.

Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead and the country is still in shock regarding the same. The country lost the young singer-rapper at the age of 28 and many celebrities and his fans came in support of the family and paid their respects. The case is still under investigation and some arrests have been made.

Also read: Shocking! Apart from superstar Salman Khan, THIS popular filmmaker was also on the hit list of gangster Bishnoi who killed Sidhu Moosewala

The arrested accused include Priyavrat (26), who was the module head and in direct touch with Goldy Brar and also led the team. Priyavrat was also involved in two murder cases, both in Sonipat, in 2015 and 2021. Arrested in 2015 and wanted for the one in 2021. He was seen in the CCTV at a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the murder.

The second accused is identified as Kashish (24) who is a designated shooter and also identified from the CCTV footage of the same petrol pump. He is also a wanted accused in Jhajjhar case, Haryana in 2021. The third person arrested is Keshav Kumar (29) who was a facilitator and received the shooters in a four-wheeler after the shootout and also accompanied them till Mansa on the day the incident took place.

Kumar was arrested in a murder case at Bhatinda, Punjab in the year 2020 and was also a suspect in various extortion cases. Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the incident in a facebook post and he is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Row: Latest Update! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi presented in Mansa Court

Credits: ETimes, Times of India

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case death shooting Punjab music Industry Badshah Shehnaaz Gill KK AR Rahman AP Dhillon Gippy Grewal Diljit Dosanjh TellyChakkar
