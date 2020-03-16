Shocking! Apart from superstar Salman Khan, THIS popular filmmaker was also on the hit list of gangster Bishnoi who killed Sidhu Moosewala

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has revealed quite a few known things and facts about the gangster gang and its target in Bollywood. An alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has revealed that Bollywood’s renowned filmmakers Karan Johar was on their hitlist apart from Salman Khan. Karan Johar too was on the Bishnoi gang’s hitlist as they had targeted the filmmaker for extortion of Rs 5 crore.

The disclosure was made by Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to Punjab Police and the Mumbai Crime branch during the investigation.

Revealing the details of such accused criminals, a Police officer was quoted saying, “With some accused, there is an element of bragging in their confessions. The motive behind bragging is to gain publicity and get bigger extortion amounts. They (gangsters) want their names to get associated with high-profile cases. Mahakal is a small fish. Vikram Brar told him about Karan Johar.”

On May 29, the Old Skool singer was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab while he was on his way to his home. The Punjab police have been behind the accused whose gang had taken the responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

