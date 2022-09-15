Shocking! Sonyaa Ayodhya Asked to Cover Her Legs by Her Male Co-Star

TV actress Sonyaa Ayodhya Saamoor wrote on her Instagram story that the co-star asked her to cover her legs as they are for her husband to see.

Shocking! Sonyaa Ayodhya Asked to Cover Her Legs by Her Male Co-Star

MUMBAI: TV actress Sonyaa Ayodhya Saamoor is seen on the show, Sanjog has revealed something shocking regarding one of her male co-star. She wrote on her Instagram story that the co-star asked her to cover her legs as they are for her husband to see. She also expressed how upset she is, dealing with such regressive humans.

The actress’ post has made everyone think who could be the co-star that is mentioned. When she was asked about Rajneesh Duggal, her co-actor for Sanjog, she dismissed it saying that he is an amazing human being. She mentioned that she is an ex co-star, not a current one.

The actress was having a chat with fans where she said that male chauvinists expected women to stay quiet. She said that he kept on making comments on her body, dressing, food choices and even religion. Sonyaa Ayodhya said it was tough to cope with the same. She also said that the ex co-star made her wait for hours on set while shooting. Sonyaa said that it is important to have drama-free and easy-going co-actors.

Sonyaa Ayodhya was previously a part of Sirf Tum. Everyone is speculating that it is Vivian Dsena that is being talked about. He is the main male lead of Sirf Tum. Eisha Singh who is the female lead of the show commented on Sonya's post and called her a Queen. Sonya thanked her saying that she survived the show because she had Eisha Singh by her side.

