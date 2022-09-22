Shocking! Standup comedian Rohan Joshi faces backlash for his inconsiderate and distasteful comments on late comedian Raju Shrivastava; Kumkum Bhagya actress Naina Singh says, “not right to speak about a lost soul like that”

MUMBAI: The entertainment world has lost another beautiful and humorous soul after renowned comedian Raju Shrivastava passed away on 21st September 2022. The actor who made the character ‘Gajodhar Bhaiya’ famous with his rib tickling comedy, breathed his last after a prolonged ailment at AIIMS hospital.

Many celebs and fans are heartbroken to hear the news of the deceased comedian whose comedy had entertained millions.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Also Read: Naina Singh of Kumkum Bhagya fame shares what Mahesh Bhatt told her

While many well known actors and celebs offered their condolences to Raju’s family, stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi’s comments on the late comedian faced a lot of backlash from trolls and netizens.

Kumkum Bhagya actress Naina Singh who was a fan of Raju Shrivastava told a news portal, “Raju ji was a clean performer. His performance had no vulgarity and he was a true actor who knew the comedy genre too well. His passing is truly an end of an era!!”

Reacting to Rohan’s shocking comments on Rajuji, Singh added, “It's distasteful and shocking. It is not right to speak about a lost soul like that, especially when the family is grieving. Whatever problem you had with him is gone with him so please respect an artist and remember his rather great work and contribution to entertainment.”

Also Read; OMG! Unknown person reaches inside ICU to take selfies with Raju Srivastava

Commenting earlier on fellow stand-up comedian Atul Khatri’s comments on the passing of Raju Shrivastava, Rohan had posted on his social media page, “We haven’t lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn’t understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone’s right to say something even if you don’t agree. F**k him and good riddance.”

What Do you think of Rohan Joshi’s comments?

Let us know in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- TOI

