OMG! Unknown person reaches inside ICU to take selfies with Raju Srivastava

MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava is one of the most popular and loved comedians. He rose to limelight after his stint in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

The ace comedian was rushed to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on August 10, 2022, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The whole nation is praying for Raju Srivastava who is on the ventilator after suffering from a major heart attack, in AIIMS, Delhi. Doctors are trying their best, best neurologist has been called from Kolkata for his treatment.

Meanwhile, in a shocking turn of events, an unknown person reached inside the ICU and started taking selfies with the comedian. He was later questioned by the hospital staff. Raju’s family to the hospital administration about the security. Now, guards have been deployed outside the ICU and no one is being allowed inside without permission.

For the uninitiated, Raju Srivastava was working out in a gym when he collapsed due to heart attack. Since then, the actor is in critical condition and is hospitalised.

On Friday, Deepu, Raju’s younger brother, posted a video and expressed gratitude to the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian. He said that though Raju is still in hospital, he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard. He said that his brother is receiving the best possible healthcare facility. Fans and followers are praying for Raju as he is fighting a battle for his life and continues to remain admitted to the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

