OMG! Unknown person reaches inside ICU to take selfies with Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava is one of the most popular and loved comedians. He rose to limelight after his stint in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 14:24
OMG! Unknown person reaches inside ICU to take selfies with Raju Srivastava

MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava is one of the most popular and loved comedians. He rose to limelight after his stint in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

The ace comedian was rushed to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on August 10, 2022, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The whole nation is praying for Raju Srivastava who is on the ventilator after suffering from a major heart attack, in AIIMS, Delhi. Doctors are trying their best, best neurologist has been called from Kolkata for his treatment.

ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Sigh of Relief! Comedian Raju Srivastava is able to move his body parts, confirms his personal secretary

Meanwhile, in a shocking turn of events, an unknown person reached inside the ICU and started taking selfies with the comedian. He was later questioned by the hospital staff. Raju’s family to the hospital administration about the security. Now, guards have been deployed outside the ICU and no one is being allowed inside without permission.

For the uninitiated, Raju Srivastava was working out in a gym when he collapsed due to heart attack. Since then, the actor is in critical condition and is hospitalised.

On Friday, Deepu, Raju’s younger brother, posted a video and expressed gratitude to the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian. He said that though Raju is still in hospital, he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard. He said that his brother is receiving the best possible healthcare facility. Fans and followers are praying for Raju as he is fighting a battle for his life and continues to remain admitted to the intensive care unit at AIIMS, Delhi.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: BIG Update! Not just comedian Raju Srivastava but his younger brother is also admitted to AIIMS, details inside

CREDIT: DNAINDIA

Television Raju Srivastav The Great India Laughter Challenge The Kapil Sharma Show Baazigar Tezaab Maine Pyaar Kiya cardiac arrest AIIMS Shikha Srivastav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 14:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Flora Saini sets the internet on fire as she poses in a sexy towel
MUMBAI: Flora has always been in the news for her sexy looks and stellar performances. In a black and white image,...
Must Read! Amid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani break-up, this is what Krishna Shroff has to say about her bond with the Baaghi 2 actress
MUMBAI: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made one of the hottest couples in B-town. They gave major relationship goals.  ...
OMG! Unknown person reaches inside ICU to take selfies with Raju Srivastava
MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava is one of the most popular and loved comedians. He rose to limelight after his stint in ‘The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disheartening! Akshara accuses Abhimanyu for Kairav’s deteriorating condition
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Disheartening! Sai promises to never reveal Virat’s identity to Savi
MUMBAI:  The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Rajjo: Love Blossoms! Love begins to kindle between Arjun and Rajjo after the former bring her home
MUMBAI:  Many new shows are being launched and Star Plus too came up with this new show. Bits and Bots media is coming...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Amid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani break-up, this is what Krishna Shroff has to say about her bond with the Baaghi 2
Must Read! Amid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani break-up, this is what Krishna Shroff has to say about her bond with the Baaghi 2 actress
Latest Video