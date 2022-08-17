Raju Srivastava Health Update: Sigh of Relief! Comedian Raju Srivastava is able to move his body parts, confirms his personal secretary

MUMBAI: Popular stand-up comedian and actor Raju Srivastava underwent angioplasty surgery in AIIMS-Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10 and. The latest update by Raju's business manager revealed that Raju can now move his body parts a bit and is still on the ventilator. He said that doctors told them that it will take around a week for Raju to regain consciousness.

His business manager Nayan Soni informed a media portal that Raju's condition is getting better and he is even responding to treatment and medicines. Moreover, there are reports that Raju's relatives, friends, or family members are not allowed to meet him to avoid the risk of infections.

On the other hand, Raju's family had earlier issued a statement and requested his fans and followers to not believe the fake rumours.

Raju has been part of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan, and many more shows. He managed to tickle everyone's funny bones with his one-liners. He also featured in Bollywood films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more movies. He was last seen as a special guest on India's Laughter Champion.

