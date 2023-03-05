Shocking! Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan avoid each other on the sets of Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul are one of the most loved iconic on screen couples and recently as they were shooting for the new episode of Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull, the two were avoiding each other to get papped by the media together.
Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI : Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience.

But then, the show took a leap and the two had to bid goodbye to the show. After that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss and Fahmaan signed up for his new show, Dharampatnii.

The audience adore the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul.

Later, in Bigg Boss, Sumbul revealed to Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother. She is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in future.

There were reports doing rounds that the two might be coming together for a project, but it didn’t work out.

( ALSO READ :Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows glimpses of her new house

Recently, they were seen in the Colors reality show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” and the fans were super excited to watch them together.

The two once again will be seen in the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull and now while they were shooting for the new episode and the media wanted to click them together the two seemed to have ignored each other.

When the media asked Fahmaan why Sumbul didn’t click with him he said that she never comes and hence the two were avoiding each other, though the reason is still unknown.

Well, seems like there is some issue going between the two and everything is not well between the two.

There is no doubt that the fans love watching them together and they consider them as one of the most iconic on - screen pair of television.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO, READ: Interesting! Fahmaan Khan has a new trending Reel Partner and it's not Sumbul Touqeer Khan! Find Out Who?

 

 

   

Fahmaan Khan Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan Kritika Yadav Dharampatni Akash Jagga Gurpreet Bedi Sumaan Kritika Singh Yadav Aryalie Fahmaan Sumbul Nikki Tamboli Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 reality shows Dharm Patni Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar
