SHOCKING! Tanvi Thakker points out a MASSIVE CHANGE in Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sai sees that Pakhi is in terrible danger and will decide to save her. Further, the thief will point a gun at Bhavani and Sai will jump in front of her and end up getting shot herself.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 18:14
tanvi_thakker

Mumbai: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: https:OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Currently, We saw that Jagtap tried to free himself from Tony by revealing that Virat’s family is stuck in the hospital too but Tony throws him in front of Sai who beats him to a pulp and all the other goons laugh.

He will demand a helicopter to escape from Virat and he will agree to this. However, Sai sees that Pakhi is in terrible danger and will decide to save her. Further, the thief will point a gun at Bhavani and Sai will jump in front of her and end up getting shot herself.

Ghum's family has been equally adored for their offscreen Masti, they are always busy having fun with each other and this time we got our hands on a video where Tanvi aka Shivani bua notices Pakhi aka Aishwarya is losing weight and Mohit aka Vihan jams on this new tune:

 

 

What do you all think about it?

Also read: https:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pathetic! Jagtap kidnaps Sai leaving Samrat bloodshed

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

 

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin Yogendra Vikram Singh Samrat Chavan Virat Pakhi Ninad Ajinkya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Star Jalsha Kusum Dola Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Siddharth Vankar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 18:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mesmerizing! These sexy pictures of Ayesha Singh show why she’s not your TYPICAL bahu
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a well-known actress in the television industry. The talented actress has been giving quite a...
MAJOR DHAMAKA! Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey's first meeting in StarPlus' Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is surely a flood of emotions
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world. Also read:...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Agastya fails in rescuing Tara and Pakhi; Ishaan forces Pakhi for this thing
MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Yeh Hai Chahtein: Happiness! Preesha gives a second chance to Rudraksh
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Oops! Mouni Roy gets brutally trolled for flaunting her loose pants look; netizens say “Achhe se pocha lag ra”
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world. Also read:...
Imlie : Exclusive! This is how Imlie would say goodbye to Aryan end of their love story
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
Latest Video