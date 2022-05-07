SHOCKING! Team of Spy Bahu has a WILD VISITOR on the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama ahead.

Abhishek blackmails Sejal and tells her not to reveal the truth to anyone. He plays a game of clues to get Sejal searching for Yohan, while he has trapped Yohan inside a wall. Will Sejal reach in time to save him or fail to do so?

Well, now the shocking news is that Ashvini Yardi takes to her Instagram to make the viewers meet a new cast member who has come to visit the sets, no it's not an actor but it is a snake that visited to the sets Check it out:

In the upcoming episode, Sejal saves Yohan, she finally finds him and when Yohan reveals that there is someone in the house who is attacking her. Later, Yohan breaks Sejal's fast and just when she is about, to tell the truth, Drishti falls from the stairs, and later the doctor reveals that she is pregnant. Drishti does a test and confirms that she is pregnant this brings joy to the family but Sejal is tensed for her.

