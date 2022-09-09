Shocking! Television actress Mitaali Nag bids adieu to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, here is WHY

Mitaali Nag, who plays Neil Bhatt’s sister in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has quit the show because the actress feels disappointed of not being informed about the nine-year time leap that was introduced recently

MUMBAI: Mitaali Nag, who plays Neil Bhatt’s sister, Devyani Deshpande, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has quit the show. Reportedly, the actress is disappointed about not being informed about the nine-year time leap that was introduced recently. Not just that, but she was also not too happy with the way her track was progressing.

She says, “Since the past few months, I haven’t been doing much in the show. I was reassured that my character will get some traction, which didn’t happen. In fact, I would receive messages from my fans on social media urging me to move on because even they felt that I was not being given enough screen space.”

“The final straw was the time leap. I don’t know about the other actors but I wasn’t informed that the show will progress by nine years. I learnt about it only after I watched the promo, which was released on the channel’s social media. Disappointed about not being aware of it, I informed the makers about my decision to quit the show. This was before Ganesh Chaturthi,” she added.

This is the second time the actress has decided to bid adieu to the show. However, she revoked her decision a month later and resumed the shoot in August 2021.

Credit: ETimes

