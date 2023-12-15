Shocking! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and CID actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses her family of physical abuse, shared her ordeal in a video

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 15:03
Vaishnavi Dhanraj

MUMBAI: Popular Tv actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj who is known for her performance in shows like Bepannah, CID, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal shared a shocking video where she has accused her family of beating her up. She even shows her bruises in the video. 

Vaishnavi says that she is at present at the Kashimira, Mira Road police station and narrates her ordeal saying, “Hi, this is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I really need help right now. I'm in Kashimira police station and I've been abused by my family and I'm hit very badly. Please I need help from everybody from the media, news channels, and everybody in the industry. Please come and help me.”

Vaishnavi, who was recently seen as Mahek Roy in the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, had an abusive marriage to actor Nitin Sherawat as well. She spoke about being repeatedly physically abused by him. Even after seeing a consultant, things didn’t work out and thus she had to divorce him. 

She eloped in fear of being hit again and said, “He wouldn’t have killed me, but I got so scared that I ran away from the house. He had beaten me so badly that my leg was bleeding. That was my last day as his wife- emotionally, physically, and mentally. I eventually got a divorce.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 15:03

