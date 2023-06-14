Shocking! Tirthanand Rao popular for mimicking Nana Patekar on The Kapil Sharma Show attempts suicide during Facebook live

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

Actor Tirthanand Rao who has been a part of Comedy Ke Ajoobe and The Kapil Sharma Show attempted suicide during a live social media session. In the video he spoke about how he has a debt of 3-4 lakhs and a woman has been harassing and blackmailing him.

Rao added that he was earlier in a live-in relationship with the woman who has now turned against him and is trying to extort money from him and is mentally torturing him. He is heard saying, “I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.’

After narrating his ordeal, he takes out a bottle of pesticide and drinks it. His family members find him unconscious and rush him to the hospital. The cops have been informed to look into the matter now.

This is not the first time the comedian has attempted suicide. In December 2022, Rao, who was fed up with the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty, drank a bottle of poison to end his life and was rushed to the hospital.

Tirthanand Rao has also featured in a few episodes on Wagle Ki Duniya and is popular for mimicking actor Nana Patekar.

