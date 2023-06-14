Shocking! Tirthanand Rao popular for mimicking Nana Patekar on The Kapil Sharma Show attempts suicide during Facebook live

Actor Tirthanand Rao who has been a part of Comedy Ke Ajoobe and The Kapil Sharma Show attempted suicide during a live social media session.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 12:53
Tirthanand Rao

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

Also Read- Shocking! THIS popular comedian from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ tried committing suicide, deets inside

Actor Tirthanand Rao who has been a part of Comedy Ke Ajoobe and The Kapil Sharma Show attempted suicide during a live social media session. In the video he spoke about how he has a debt of 3-4 lakhs and a woman has been harassing and blackmailing him. 

Rao added that he was earlier in a live-in relationship with the woman who has now turned against him and is trying to extort money from him and is mentally torturing him. He is heard saying, “I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.’

Also Read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha

After narrating his ordeal, he takes out a bottle of pesticide and drinks it. His family members find him unconscious and rush him to the hospital. The cops have been informed to look into the matter now. 

This is not the first time the comedian has attempted suicide. In December 2022, Rao, who was fed up with the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty, drank a bottle of poison to end his life and was rushed to the hospital. 

Tirthanand Rao has also featured in a few episodes on Wagle Ki Duniya and is popular for mimicking actor Nana Patekar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-ZoomTV Entertainment 

Kapil Sharma Tirthanand Rao Nana Patekar Krushna Abhishek The Kapil Sharma Show Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Archana Puran Singh TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 12:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Oh No! Abhinav decides to exit Akshara’s life
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
EXCLUSIVE! Aditi Shetty on playing Kavya in Dharampatni: I have to get so involved that I don't feel that my character is wrong anywhere
MUMBAI : Colors TV's show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni is everyone's favourite in no time. The show hit the small...
EXCLUSIVE! Prithvi Tanwar roped in for Nazara TV's Dharmputra Nandini
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.A lot of shows are seeing...
‘From Love to Obsession: 5 Indian TV Actors Who Transformed into Compelling Obsessive Lovers’
MUMBAI: Indian television has witnessed some incredible performances by actors who have portrayed obsessive lovers with...
Exclusive! Can the Hindi version of Prabhas’ Adipurush beat the first day collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan? Here's what the film business expert has to say
MUMBAI : Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Exclusive! Can the Hindi version of Prabhas’ Adipurush beat the first day collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan? Here's what the film business expert has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prithvi Tanwar roped in for Nazara
EXCLUSIVE! Prithvi Tanwar roped in for Nazara TV's Dharmputra Nandini
From Love to Obsession
‘From Love to Obsession: 5 Indian TV Actors Who Transformed into Compelling Obsessive Lovers’
Exclusive! After Aishwarya Sharma, does GHKKPM co-star Vihaan Verma wants to be a part of reality shows? This is what the actor
Exclusive! After Aishwarya Sharma, does GHKKPM co-star Vihaan Verma wants to be a part of reality shows? This is what the actor has to say
Prithvi Tanwar
EXCLUSIVE! Prithvi Tanwar to enter Dangal TV's Mast Mauli
Vihan Verma
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma opens up on his bond with GHKKPM co-star Tanvi Thakker and shares about the time he got pranked by Neil and Aishwarya
Exclusive! Mahir Pandhi talks about his new show and what makes his character different, says “You hate him but you still love h
Exclusive! Mahir Pandhi talks about his new show and what makes his character different, says “You hate him, but you still love him”