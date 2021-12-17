Shocking! TV actor Abhinav Choudhary’s father missing since December 14 from Begusarai

MUMBAI: TV actor Abhinav Choudhary is in great trouble since his 58-year-old father Parasnath Choudhary has been missing four days ago from Begusarai. "My father has been missing since December 14, around 7pm. My brother, mother, and uncle started looking for him from 7.40 pm. The next morning, they found his bicycle in Bachwara Junction Railway Station. As of now, we are assuming that he took a train from there,” the actor said.

Also Read: Abhinav Choudhary bags Ishara’s Paapnashini Ganga

He further added, “He didn't have his phone or any money. While checking with the railway authorities, we found that two trains crossed the station around that time - one headed for Lucknow and one for Delhi," says the actor, who is currently in Mumbai, adding, "Papa is 6ft tall and was wearing black trousers, a shirt, dark green half-sleeved sweater, grey shawl, grey beanie cap, and black slippers."

He further revealed that his father was diagnosed with depression recently. "He wasn't keeping well and wasn't sleeping properly for the last 10 days. When we consulted a doctor, she told us that he was going through anxiety and depression. He wasn't talking to anyone. He used to keep a note with him asking people to not talk to him. I spoke to him on December 13, asking if we should consult other doctors, take him to another city, but he said, ' Arey kuch nahi hai, bas neend nahi aa rahi hai.' He was sounding very low."

Also Read: Abhinav Choudhary bags Ishara’s Paapnashini Ganga

According to Abhinav, his father might be in Delhi. "We aren't sure about his whereabouts yet, there is a possibility that he is in Lucknow or Delhi. But a few people have told us that he is in Delhi's Pandav Nagar. My friends have already started looking for him and I might come to Delhi as well. My family has lodged a complaint in Begusarai, and I have asked my friends in Lucknow and Delhi to do the same," he shares.

Credit: ETimes