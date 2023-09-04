Shocking! Umar Riaz reveals how Bigg Boss is partial to certain contestants, says “They only wanted me for three-four weeks, one mistake and I was thrown out of the game"

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. He was loved by the audience since day one.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was spoken about a lot.

Umar grabbed headlines for his continued fights with Pratik Sehajpal, as the two never got along with each other.

His bond was very strong with Karan since day one, and he proved his friendship during every task by supporting him unconditionally.

But then, he got eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale. Fans were disappointed.

Post the show, Umar achieved stardom, and his fan following reached another level.

These days, he is being offered lots of projects, but he is choosing them very wisely.

If one remembers his stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Umar was eliminated, owing to violence against his contestant on the show.

In a recent interview, Umar spoke about how Bigg Boss can be partial to a few contestants.

He said, “Obviously, it happens. I just entered as a normal guy. What I heard is that they wanted me for just two–three weeks. They never wanted me to go ahead any further, given there were big names involved in the season like Shamita, Karan, Afsana, Akasa, Jay, Tejasswi, etc. They have excelled best in their field”

He further said, “When I entered the house, I saw everyone and realised that I don’t belong here. Just a week before, I was working in a hospital and then suddenly, I was on this reality show. To watch and experience are two different things”.

Umar mentioned, "Many of the contestants were charging crores, so obviously, Bigg Boss will be partial to them. I was no one. One mistake, and I was thrown out of the house."

Well, there is no doubt that Umar has always been vocal about his feelings about the reality show.

