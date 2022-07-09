SHOCKING! Uorfi Javed on her bond with ex-beau Paras Kalnawat: We are not friends anymore

MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is all over the news ever since her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT season one.

She was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

But post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, success doors opened for Uorfi and then, there was no looking back.

Uorfi garnered a huge fan following on social media. She is known for her choicest outfits which have left several jaws dropping.

Apart from her clothes, Uorfi has always been the talk of the town for her love life.

ALSO READ: UNBELIEVABLE! This is how Paras Kalnawat reacted when he learnt Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is being offered to him

We all know that she was dating popular TV actor Paras Kalnawat.

The duo was madly in love but later broke up for some reasons. Both have been quite vocal about it.

In one of her recent interviews with Siddharth Kanan, Uorfi spoke about her relationship with Paras and much more.

When asked about her relationship with Paras, she said, "Yes, I dated him 5 years ago."

Further, when she was asked if she is still friends with Paras, she said, "No, we are not friends anymore."

When Siddharth asked if she had learnt anything from any of her past relationships, she said, "If I would still be with Paras, I wouldn't have been Uorfi Javed. I understand that partners have a hard time accepting a person. Don't date a bad bitch if you don't want to be with a bad bitch."

Recently, Uorfi had praised Paras' performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She shared the same on her Instagram story and Paras also reshared the story and said thank you to her.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: UNBELIEVABLE! This is how Paras Kalnawat reacted when he learnt Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is being offered to him