UNBELIEVABLE! This is how Paras Kalnawat reacted when he learnt Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is being offered to him

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Paras Kalnawat is in the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running drama show Anupamaa by Rajan Shahi.

The actor had become a household name for his character Samar Shah in the show and fans simply loved him.

Paras' exit was a huge surprise for the viewers and they are ardently missing him in the show.

But leaving all that behind, the actor is all set for his new journey in Colors' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

The actor will be showcasing his terrific dancing skills and fans can't wait to see Paras setting the dance floor on fire.

In one of his interviews with a leading entertainment portal, Paras was asked about his reaction when he got to know about the show when the makers called him, he said, "My reaction for a second was like, 'Is this for real?'"

He added, "The show was away from small screens for 5 years and now it is coming back. How come it is back? When I got another call from the team that they wanted to do a meeting with me, that's when I thought that all this is happening for real. It was something grand in my head. And if it is offered to me, I am destined for it. The universe wants me to do it. My excitement level was way above what anyone can think. I was thinking that if everything goes well, I'll be dancing on that stage in front of the whole world. People will watch in the other parts of the world as well."

Well, the show is set to hit the screens tonight and fans can't keep calm.

