UNBELIEVABLE! This is how Paras Kalnawat reacted when he learnt Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is being offered to him

Paras Kalnawat opens up on how he reacted when he came to know that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is back, shares about his excitement for the show and much more.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 14:27
UNBELIEVABLE! This is how Paras Kalnawat reacted when he learnt Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is being offered to him

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Paras Kalnawat is in the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running drama show Anupamaa by Rajan Shahi.

The actor had become a household name for his character Samar Shah in the show and fans simply loved him. 

Paras' exit was a huge surprise for the viewers and they are ardently missing him in the show. 

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

But leaving all that behind, the actor is all set for his new journey in Colors' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

The actor will be showcasing his terrific dancing skills and fans can't wait to see Paras setting the dance floor on fire. 

In one of his interviews with a leading entertainment portal, Paras was asked about his reaction when he got to know about the show when the makers called him, he said, "My reaction for a second was like, 'Is this for real?'"

He added, "The show was away from small screens for 5 years and now it is coming back. How come it is back? When I got another call from the team that they wanted to do a meeting with me, that's when I thought that all this is happening for real. It was something grand in my head. And if it is offered to me, I am destined for it. The universe wants me to do it. My excitement level was way above what anyone can think. I was thinking that if everything goes well, I'll be dancing on that stage in front of the whole world. People will watch in the other parts of the world as well."

Well, the show is set to hit the screens tonight and fans can't keep calm. 

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

Paras Kalnawat Uorfi Javed Star Plus Colors Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Rajan Shahi Anupamaa Nia Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 14:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SURPRISING! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Paakhi to go to Kankauli and not Maldives
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Meiin is working wonders on small screens. The show has recently witnessed a...
Aww! Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals the marriage advice he gave his dear friend Shraddha Arya and said, “I am so proud of her for the way she is handling her marriage”
MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and the leads of the serial, Dheeraj and...
EXCLUSIVE! Alma Hussein on her exit from Anupamaa: Sara's character has an open end in the show and she might come back in future
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa has constantly been in the news for all the reasons.  While the show refuses to...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: High Point Drama: Rajvardhan disown Meet Ahlawat, Barfi Devi Plan gets flopped
MUMBAI: In a brief period, Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
UNBELIEVABLE! This is how Paras Kalnawat reacted when he learnt Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is being offered to him
MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Paras Kalnawat is in the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rohit Shetty plays yet another prank on Rajiv Adatia and seems like he will hear a 'Hiss' for a long time, See Rajiv's reaction here
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Sushmita Sen collaborates with Mansi Bagla of Mini Films for an untitled project
Congratulations! Sushmita Sen collaborates with Mansi Bagla of Mini Films for an untitled project
Latest Video