SHOCKING! Veteran actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts suicide

Saibal Bhattacharya is a renowned actor in the Bengali entertainment industry. According to the reports, the veteran actor attempted suicide at his Kolkata home and shared a video of himself in a hurt condition via social media.

MUMBAI: Saibal Bhattacharya is a renowned actor in the Bengali entertainment industry. According to the reports, the veteran actor attempted suicide at his Kolkata home and shared a video of himself in a hurt condition via Facebook.

The actor who is popularly known for his role in Bengali serial Prothoma Kadambini was found at his residence and is now reported to be in a hospital. According to the reports, the news of Saibal’s attempted suicide comes after Bengali actors Pallavi Dey and Bidisha De Majumdar, and model-actor Manjusha Niyogi allegedly died by suicide.

ALSO READ: Big update! Pallavi Dey’s family files FIR against her live-in partner Sagnik alleging murder and extortion

The recent reports suggest that the actor was not happy with his professional life due to the lack of work. He suffered from depression and also struggled with substance abuse, according to the report, which said that the actor hit himself with a sharp object on Monday night. In the rather graphic Facebook live, he said, "I was forced to take it in my own hands. For this my wife, mother-in-law and…” the video cut off before he could finish speaking.

Saibal was allegedly found at his Kasba home in south Kolkata before being admitted to Calcutta National Medical College and hospital, reported Anandabazar Patrika. Unfortunately, several Kolkata-based actors passed away by suicide in May.

Saibal Bhattacharya is a prominent actor and played the role of father and uncle in various shows. He would also write scripts and dialogues.

ALSO READ: Sad! Youtuber Shiv 'Reaction King' commits suicide

CREDIT:  SPOTBOYE

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 23:09

