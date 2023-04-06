SHOCKING! This was the last time when Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka MaAn shared an Instagram reel together

MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's drama series Anupamaa is one of the blockbuster shows on small screens.

Ever since it hit the screens, the show has been at the top of the TRP charts.

No other show is able to gain the first spot as Anupamaa is always on top.

Rupali Ganguly's on-screen pairing with Gaurav Khanna has worked wonders.

The jodi's on-screen chemistry is being loved by the fans, who fondly refer to them as MaAn.

The duo used to never fail to treat their MaAn fans with amazing Instagram posts and stories.

In fact, they used to celebrate MaAn Day every Monday and share some reels or posts with their fans. They even used to come live on Instagram to chit chat with the fans.

However, it's been a long time since they have stopped doing the same and MaAn fans really miss their social media banter.

So, let's take a look at the last Instagram reel shared by Rupali and Gaurav:

This post was shared by Rupali on 14th April. However, we can also see Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.

Rupali later shared a post with Gaurav, which also had Asmi Deo and Aneri Vajani sharing the frame.

The actress' last post with Gaurav was on 20th March.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Gaurav's last post with Rupali was on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Take a look:

Well, fans are dearly missing their MaAn day posts, reels and lives.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

