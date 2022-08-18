Shocking! This is what Yesha Rughani upto after wrapping up the shoot of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

As earlier reported, the show is gearing up for its grand finale and actress Yesha reposted a video yesterday, wherein the entire cast and crew celebrated the last day of the shoot!

The entire team was seen cutting the cake and also we saw a glimpse of the makeup team who were also very emotional about the same.

But fans do wonder what the actress is doing after the wrap-up! Well the actress is on a tour down south, where she seeking the blessings of Lord Triputi Balaji. She is accompanied by her parents and she took her social media and shared the glimpses of the same!

