Shocking! This is what Yesha Rughani upto after wrapping up the shoot of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey | Deets Inside

But fans do wonder what the actress is doing after the wrap-up, well the actress is on the tour down south where she seeking the blessings of Lord Triputi Balaji.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

Also read: Aww! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey to go off-air soon; the team seemed emotional as they celebrated the last day of shoot

As earlier reported, the show is gearing up for its grand finale and actress Yesha reposted a video yesterday, wherein the entire cast and crew celebrated the last day of the shoot!

The entire team was seen cutting the cake and also we saw a glimpse of the makeup team who were also very emotional about the same.

Have a look at the glimpse!

Also read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Anubhav insinuates that Armaan is getting in between Gungun and him, Gungun slaps Anubhav

But fans do wonder what the actress is doing after the wrap-up! Well the actress is on a tour down south, where she seeking the blessings of Lord Triputi Balaji. She is accompanied by her parents and she took her social media and shared the glimpses of the same!

Have a look!

Well guys, will you miss the show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 21:00

