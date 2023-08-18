Shocking! When Tanushree Dutta filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case on Rakhi Sawant for maligning her name

In October 2018, Tanushree Dutta who accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment, was slammed by Rakhi for the same and there was a serious war of words between the two.
Tanushree Dutta

MUMBAI: Actress Tanushree Dutta, who raised the subject of #MeToo in India back in 2018 and started the dialogue around sexual assault and misconduct, had once sued Rakhi Sawant. The latter is currently in the news as her ex husband Adil Durrani has made some shocking allegations against her.

In October 2018, Tanushree Dutta who accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment, was slammed by Rakhi for the same and there was a serious war of words between the two.  Rakhi had commented on it saying, “These are fake allegations on Nana Patekar ji and Ganesh Acharya. Tanushree Dutta has gone mad. She was in a coma for 10 years. She has just woken up after a coma of 10 years.” She further said, “I don’t like saying such things about a woman. I respect women. But this Tanushree Dutta, who has returned from America after 10 years, is vomiting such things, because she has exhausted all the money from her bank account and has no work, has nothing and is blaming Nana Patekar ji.” She then added, “She is talking about the past, which has nothing to do with the incident. Nothing of this sort ever happened. If something like this would have happened…have you seen my song with Nana Patekar…he did not even touch me a little.”

Tanushree didn’t take these comments of Rakhi sitting down, she filed a case against her and her lawyer said, “On behalf of Tanushree Dutta, we have filed a defamation case of Rs 10 crore on Rakhi Sawant. A criminal and civil defamation case against Rakhi Sawant for maligning my client’s character and image.”

Rakhi then countersued Tanushree for 25 paise, saying she didn’t want Tanushree’s parents to suffer because of their daughter’s actions.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

