Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam celebrate 100 episodes of Ek Bhram Sarvagunna Sampanna in style

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: Star plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagunna Sampanna (Sunny Side Up) is loved by many.

The show stars Shrenu Parikh, Zain Imam, and Tina Philip in pivotal roles.

Ek Bhram has now completed 100 episodes. The achievement calls for a celebration, and the cast of the show celebrated the milestone in style.

Zain and Shrenu’s fans sent them a cake. The cast seemed to have a fun time while cutting the cake on the sets.

Have a look at the celebration.

Here’s wishing the team heartiest congratulations.

