Shreyansh Kaurav hints at upcoming bonding between Abhir and Abhimanyu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update, check out! We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and now, Akshara resides with Abhinav in Kasauli.
MUMBAI  :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav insists that Abhimanyu and Abhir must know the truth that they are biological father-son

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show.  The show is currently following the third generation.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show along with the plot of the show and love to gather little tidbits from the lives of their favorite TV stars.

Now, we came across a bts post close to the show.

Shreyansh Kaurav plays the character of Abhir on the show and has already become a fan favorite thanks to his cuteness.

Now, the little actor hints at some upcoming bonding sessions between him and his on-screen father Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda.

Check out!

We see that Abhimanyu already feels a connection to Abhir and seems like the upcoming track is going to show more of their bonding according to Shreyansh’s caption, “Upcoming bonding....
Leaning lot of things”

What do you think will happen once Abhimanyu learns that Abhir is his son?

Share your guesses with us in the comments below!

What do you think of this new track after the leap?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhinav has connected the dots between Akshara and Abhimanyu’s connection and confronts Akshara on the same.

He doesn’t find his place to confront but Akshara gives him that right.

He will be of the opinion that Abhimanyu should get to meet Abhir, know about his son while Akshara is strongly against this. She tells him that if he doesn’t want them, then Akshara can move out with Abhir.

StarPlus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 14 years; Let's take a walk down the memory lane and explore the journey of the Epic Show

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 14:27

