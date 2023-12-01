StarPlus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 14 years; Let’s take a walk down the memory lane and explore the journey of the Epic Show

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become one of the longest running shows on Television and has a steady run with topping TRPs and a loyal audience and fan base that is always impressed by the makers to keep the show going with gripping plot twists. The show went through many ups and downs nonetheless and now, follows the journey of the third generation. The current leads on the show are Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod who essay the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara.

The show has witnessed an epic journey ever since it went on air from the 12th January 2009, and has been part of the viewers’ daily lives for the longest time. It wouldn’t be farfetched to assume that it is hard to remember TV shows before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai given the almost 1 and half decade that the show has been ruling the small screen.

Let’s take a look at some major turning points of the show that included marriages, separations, deaths and divorces.

Here are some fun-facts about the show!

- Each lead couple has been married more than once on the show, be it Akshara and Naitik, Naira and Kartik and Abhimanyu and Akshara.

- Well, if weddings happened multiple times, be wary that it was due to heart wrenching separations due to various reasons:-

Akshara and Naitik went through some tough times after Naitik slipped in a coma for 4 years, their family was then once again ousted after daddaji died, and then Naira and Akshara had faced some misunderstandings in their bond.

Naira and Kartik have had another remarkable journey and have gotten together after some major separations due to misunderstandings. The major reasons being, Swarna and Kartik’s mistrust when Shubham does, Kartik’s doubts over Naira’s relationship with a business partner.

Naira’s death brings in another separation in the couple’s life and her lookalike Seerat enters the picture.

Akshara and Abhimanyu, the current generation already went through two major separations after Akshara left for Abhimanyu’s sake and now, when Neil dies and Manjari blames Akshara for the same.

The show has witnessed some major deaths, including those of leads and important characters:- that brought a new turn in the show.

- Dadda ji (Abhijeet Lahiri), Bhabhi maa’s husband, led to the ousting of Akshara.

- Shubham (Gaurav Wadhwa), Swarna’s son died and Naira was blamed for the same.

- Neil (Paras Priyadarshan), Manjari’s son dies and Akshara was ousted because of it and made an exit from the Birla house.

Now, let’s see some of the actors who left the show but were replaced by other actors:-

1. Mayank Arora (Kairav)

2. Sharan Anandani (Vansh)

3. Parul Chauhan ( Swarna)

4. Karan Mehra (Naitik)

5. Sanjay Gandhi (Dadda ji)

A major loss for the show was these deaths of the actors who were previously part of the show and were mourned.

1. Rakesh Deewana: He essayed the role of Maharaj ji on the show and died in 2014.

2. Vaishali Takkar: she played the character of Sanjana on the show and died by suicide recently.

All in all, the show has been a daily dose of entertainment for the audience for a long time and we are sure you’ll enjoyed taking this walk down memory lane with us!

