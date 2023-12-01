StarPlus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 14 years; Let’s take a walk down the memory lane and explore the journey of the Epic Show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become one of the longest running shows on Television and has a steady run with topping TRPs and a loyal audience and fan base that is always impressed by the makers to keep the show going with gripping plot twists. The show has witnessed an epic journey ever since it went on air from the 12th January 2009, and has been part of the viewers’ daily lives for the longest time.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 14:10
StarPlus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 14 years; Let’s take a walk down the memory lane and explore the journey of the

MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become one of the longest running shows on Television and has a steady run with topping TRPs and a loyal audience and fan base that is always impressed by the makers to keep the show going with gripping plot twists. The show went through many ups and downs nonetheless and now, follows the journey of the third generation. The current leads on the show are Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod who essay the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara's fated meeting

The show has witnessed an epic journey ever since it went on air from the 12th January 2009, and has been part of the viewers’ daily lives for the longest time. It wouldn’t be farfetched to assume that it is hard to remember TV shows before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai given the almost 1 and half decade that the show has been ruling the small screen.

Let’s take a look at some major turning points of the show that included marriages, separations, deaths and divorces.

Here are some fun-facts about the show!

-          Each lead couple has been married more than once on the show, be it Akshara and Naitik, Naira and Kartik and Abhimanyu and Akshara.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=http%3A%2F%2Ftvkiduniya.com%2Fnaitik-aksharas-10th-marriage-anniversary-in-ye-rishata-kya-kehlata-hai%2F&psig=AOvVaw2jS_8su9yDJonRHEUbixaD&ust=1673596349134000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CBAQjRxqFwoTCICcjLHGwfwCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAJ https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bollywoodlife.com%2Ftv%2Fyeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-kartik-and-naira-to-get-married-in-rajasthan-once-again-1486446%2F&psig=AOvVaw3g9zkmkEdqOTPvDKrxKgEu&ust=1673596385966000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CBAQjRxqFwoTCMC84MLGwfwCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAE https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fm.timesofindia.com%2Ftv%2Fnews%2Fhindi%2Fyeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-update-january-20-kartik-and-naira-get-married-son-kairav-does-the-kanyadaan%2Farticleshow%2F73433854.cms&psig=AOvVaw3g9zkmkEdqOTPvDKrxKgEu&ust=1673596385966000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CBAQjRxqFwoTCMC84MLGwfwCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAJ https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FAksharaNaitikFanclub%2F&psig=AOvVaw2k1RUY6MXWkGHKLane13wB&ust=1673596424332000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CBAQjRxqFwoTCKjv79TGwfwCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAI https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.indiatvnews.com%2Fentertainment%2Ftv%2Fyeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-abhimanyu-akshara-wedding-outfits-local-artisans-hired-rs-1-5-crores-rajan-shahi-2022-05-13-776321&psig=AOvVaw0Rlg6DngC-1og63HUvs3m9&ust=1673596518207000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CBAQjRxqFwoTCJCV3IHHwfwCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAJ https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Farcattoscana.org%2Ftv%2Fnews%2Fhindi%2Fyeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-update-november-7-akshara-and-abhimanyu-decide-to-have-a-fresh-start%2Farticleshow%2F95362378.cms&psig=AOvVaw20lUW8K55ENRp3463_urgj&ust=1673596561722000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CBAQjRxqFwoTCMCEx5bHwfwCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAE

 

-          Well, if weddings happened multiple times, be wary that it was due to heart wrenching separations due to various reasons:-

Akshara and Naitik went through some tough times after Naitik slipped in a coma for 4 years, their family was then once again ousted after daddaji died, and then Naira and Akshara had faced some misunderstandings in their bond.

Naira and Kartik have had another remarkable journey and have gotten together after some major separations due to misunderstandings. The major reasons being, Swarna and Kartik’s mistrust when Shubham does, Kartik’s doubts over Naira’s relationship with a business partner.

Naira’s death brings in another separation in the couple’s life and her lookalike Seerat enters the picture.

Akshara and Abhimanyu, the current generation already went through two major separations after Akshara left for Abhimanyu’s sake and now, when Neil dies and Manjari blames Akshara for the same.

The show has witnessed some major deaths, including those of leads and important characters:- that brought a new turn in the show.

-          Dadda ji (Abhijeet Lahiri), Bhabhi maa’s husband, led to the ousting of Akshara.

-          Shubham (Gaurav Wadhwa), Swarna’s son died and Naira was blamed for the same.

-          Neil (Paras Priyadarshan), Manjari’s son dies and Akshara was ousted because of it and made an exit from the Birla house.

Now, let’s see some of the actors who left the show but were replaced by other actors:-

1.       Mayank Arora (Kairav)

2.       Sharan Anandani (Vansh)

3.       Parul Chauhan ( Swarna)

4.       Karan Mehra (Naitik)

5.       Sanjay Gandhi (Dadda ji)

A major loss for the show was these deaths of the actors who were previously part of the show and were mourned.

1.       Rakesh Deewana: He essayed the role of Maharaj ji on the show and died in 2014.

2.       Vaishali Takkar: she played the character of Sanjana on the show and died by suicide recently.

All in all, the show has been a daily dose of entertainment for the audience for a long time and we are sure you’ll enjoyed taking this walk down memory lane with us!

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar!

Also read:  Pranali Rathod of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wishes someone special on his birthday, calls him ‘Mera Laal’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hina Khan Karan Mehra Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Naitik Akshara Naira Kartik Abhimanyu StarPlus TV news gossip TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 14:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
MC Stan’s mom spills the beans on his marriage with girlfriend Anam Shaikh aka Buba in 2024?
MUMBAI : MC Stan is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house this season. He has been playing the game well and...
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss sustains good ratings at TRP, Teri Meri Doriyaan enters top 20 shows; YHC and Indian Idol drop down drastically; Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Faltu
MUMBAI :The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Did Shrenu Parikh confirm her relationship with former Ghar Ek Mandir co-star Akshay Mhatre? Here's proof!
MUMBAI : Shrenu is a big name in the world of television and she is best known for her roles in serials like Ek Bhram...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba saves Seerat, the latter refuses to recognize Sahiba
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Veer has a special name for Sahiba, Seerat gets ignored by Angad?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Recent Stories
Bhushan Kumar congratulates the Indian Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for creating a history and bringing home
Bhushan Kumar congratulates the Indian Composer M.M Keeravani and Director SS Rajamouli for creating a history and bringing home Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song "Naatu Naatu"

Latest Video

Related Stories
MC Stan’s mom spills the beans on his marriage with girlfriend Anam Shaikh aka Buba in 2024?
MC Stan’s mom spills the beans on his marriage with girlfriend Anam Shaikh aka Buba in 2024?
BARC Ratings!
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss sustains good ratings at TRP, Teri Meri Doriyaan enters top 20 shows; YHC and Indian Idol drop down drastically; Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Faltu
Rakhi Sawant finally breaks her silence on her husband Adil cheating on her
Rakhi Sawant finally breaks her silence on her husband Adil cheating on her
This new member in Aishwarya Khare’s life is taking all her stress away
This new member in Aishwarya Khare’s life is taking all her stress away
eri Meri Doriyaann’s Seerat aka Roopam Sharma has This Valid request for her on-screen mother
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Seerat aka Roopam Sharma has This Valid request for her on-screen mother
Indian Idol Season 13: Master Chef judges Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna to grace the show
Indian Idol Season 13: Master Chef judges Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna to grace the show