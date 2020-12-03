Shruti Sharma reveals what drove her to play the character of Chamcham in Namak Ishq Ka

MUMBAI: Namak Ishq Ka is an upcoming serial on Colors. It is based on a dancer and how the society judges her and her lover. Will a family ever accept her as a daughter-in-law?

Shruti Sharma is a well-known actress on television and will be seen playing the main lead in the serial and portraying the character of Chamcham.

Team TellyChakkar got in touch with Shruti Sharma and asked her the one thing about Chamcham that drove her to sign the serial.

( ALSO READ: Namak Ishq Ka: Iravati to drift apart Yug from Chamcham )

The actress said that the one thing that drove her to the character is dancing as she loves to dance, and the best part about the role is that an artist gets to play an artist. It is a very different and interesting role, and as soon as she heard the script, she said yes for the role.

Well, the show looks very interesting, and it will air from 7th December at 9 PM on Colors TV.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Programming changes on Colors with the launch of Namak Ishq Ka )