Shubhaarambh: Rani falls off stairs; Kirtida gets shocked

MUMBAI: Colors' Shubhaarambh is witnessing lots of drama happening in Raja and Rani's life. We all know Rani has broken all the ties with Raja and left the house.

However, Raja has promised that he will sort out everything and get back Rani in his life soon. Meanwhile, he continues with his work and stay with his family.

As per the latest promo, Rani will step in Reshammiya house to collect her belongings. She also brings the golden shoes which Raja had left in her house. She returned it to Raja.

Rani kept them on the table and Kirtida sees this. She tells Rani to keep the shoes on the floor but she refuses. Meanwhile, she goes to her room to collect her things.

Kirtida gets to know that Rani loves the shoes and they are special for her, hence she takes a pair of scissors and tries to cut them.

Rani sees this and shouts at Kritida to not cut them. But she doesn't listen. Rani runs and slips on the stairs.

She gets injured on her head. Kirtida sees this and gets shocked.

Rani recollects all the past memories of Raja with her.

It will be interesting to see if Rani loses her memory due to her head injury.

