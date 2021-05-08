Shubhaavi Choksey talks about her roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay; reveals what she would like to imbibe from these roles

MUMBAI: Shubhaavi Choksey is one of the most respected and senior-most actresses in the television industry. She is best known for her role as Meera in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Rishika in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Mohini Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Shubhaavi nailed these characters with her acting chops and did full justice to these roles.

The role of Mohini Basu was loved by the audiences, especially the mother and son bond of Anurag and Mohini, which was relatable and touching.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shubhaavi and asked her about the similarities she finds between herself and the characters that she has played.

To this, the actress said that there aren’t any similarities between Meera Singhania (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) and Rishika Rai Chaudhary ( Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii) as they were every evil and wicked.

And the one thing she would like to imbibe from these characters is that if she wants something she will get it, but not by harming anyone; she would go and get it in the right way.

She further said that with Mohini Basu there is only 1 percent of similarity and 99 % of dissimilarity. The actress said that like Mohini who loved her son Anurag and could do anything for him she also feels the same minus the obsession and negative part of Mohini.

Well, we miss watching the show and the characters, and Mohini Basu is certainly a cult character.

