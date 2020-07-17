Shubhaavi Choksey giving a WARNING to THIS actor when he tried to flirt with Erica Fernandes is unmissable

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most popular television shows. With its gripping tale, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Apart from the tale, viewers also love how the cast bond off-screen and share pictures of their outing, get together, BTS moments, etc on social media.

The star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is known for sharing a good rapport with each other. They often click pictures together and share glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles.

Shubhaavi and Erica who play mother-in-law and daughter-in-law respectively in the serial are close friends off-screen.

The two had come on the show Kitchen champions where the host of the show Arjun was flirting with Erica in a fun way.

When Arjun flirts with Erica, Shubhaavi gives him a warning saying her son has just got married to Prerna, so he must stay in his limits.

To this, Arjun replies that there is no proof to it, and when Erica tries to show the ring, he tells her that this is no wedding ring.

Well, the video is all fun and gist and will leave one in splits.

