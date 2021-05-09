Shubhi Ahuja clarifies that Anirudh Dave has NOT tested negative for COVID-19; read more

MUMBAI: Actor Aniruddh Dave who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 23 was shifted to a hospital in Bhopal after his condition worsened. The actor is undergoing treatment and is in the ICU currently. However, sometime back a report in TOI claimed that the actor has tested negative now and might shift to a normal ward in 3-4 days. Although when we got in touch with the actor's wife Shubhi Ahuja, who is also an actress by profession, she called it a false report and also mentioned that he hasn't gone through any test yet.

In her statement, Aniruddh's wife Shubhi mentioned, "Aniruddh is receiving everyone's prayers so it's my responsibility to clarify. Aniruddh hasn't got any COVID test done. I would kindly request the media to refrain from reporting false information. Asking everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.”

On May 1, while confirming the news of Aniruddh having serious medical conditions. Shubhi took to her Instagram page to post a message and said, "While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment. I had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge I have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him and on the other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well. Having the toughest time of my life . PLEASE PRAY, I request every dear ones, our friends, family, colleagues, fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai. Hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain. Aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare".

Meanwhile, a lot of TV celebrities like Ronit Roy, Nia Sharma, Mahhi Vij, Aastha Chaudhary have come ahead on social media and requested their followers to pray for him. We also wish for his speedy recovery!

