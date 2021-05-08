Therapist fame Shekhar Gill to replace Akash Gupta in Sony TV's Ishq Par Zor Nahi

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Sony TV's Ishq Par Zor Nahi is a new-age young love story of two opposite personalities, Ahaan and Ishqi, who couldn’t be more different and share polarising viewpoints about marriage.

The intriguing storyline has always left the audiences curious and wanting for more

We recently informed that the newbie show has shifted its shooting base to the union territory of Diu due to the ongoing lockdown scenario in the state of Maharashtra. READHERE:Sony TV's Ishq Par Zor Nahi's shoot to shift base to Diu

The show features actors - Param Singh as Ahaan Malhotra, Akshita Mudgal as Ishqi, Shagun Sharma as Sonu and Rajat Verma as Kartik Malhotra in the lead roles.

Akash Gupta who essayed the character of 'Mayank' was replaced from the show due to some serious medical issues in the family.

Now according to our reliable sources, we have learned that Shekhar Gill will be filling in the shoes of Akash Gupta.

Shekhar Gupta will now be playing the character of Mayank and apparently, he has also started shooting for the show.

The actor was last seen in the movie Therapist and has also done projects like Swim Team (2015) and Happy Birthday (2013).

Well, it would be interesting to see how Shekhar Gill maintains the magic of Akash Gupta on the show.

