Shweta Tiwari to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi, will soon be back with its 11th season. This time around, there are some really interesting contestants on the show.

Sanaya Irani stepped out from KKK11 last minute, and Shweta Tiwari has reportedly been brought on board. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Cape Town to shoot for the hosted show.

According to a report, the makers of the show had earlier reached out to Shweta Tiwari, but things hadn’t worked out back then. However, when Shweta was contacted again after Sanaya Irani’s exit, she accepted and the deal was finalized. A source told the tabloid, “It was quite a last-minute decision for the actor but we are quite excited to have her on board.” The actress was seen wearing a leopard printed sleeveless top along with bell bottoms, as she made her way to the airport early morning.

She has earlier been a part of reality shows such as Nach Baliye 2 and Bigg Boss 4.

The list of contestants includes Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, and Varun Sood.

