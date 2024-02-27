Siddarth Shukla, Abhishek Kumar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are the few television actors who rejuvenated their careers with reality shows

MUMBAI: Reality shows today have gained a lot of success and momentum when it comes to the audience viewing the show.

In the earlier days we hardly had any reality shows that used to be telecasted but now these days there are so many reality shows that take place to which the audience love watching.

But what is very important about these shows are that many Television actors who participate in the show and then they shoot up to fame and their fan following increases to another level and their career gets a boost and they are flooded with offers.

Be it Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, etc are shows when actors participate and they perform and play well. They trend on social media and their fan following shoots up to another level.

Here we bring you the list of actors who rejuvenated their careers with reality shows 1. Siddarth Shukla

Late actor Siddarth Shukla participated in Bigg Boss Season 13 and Khatro Ke Khiladi and he emerged as the winner of the show and his game was loved by the audience and his fan following shooted up to another level and post the show he was flooded with offers and the craze and popularity rose to another level.

2. Aly Goni

Ali Goni debuted in the show Yeh Hai Mohabaatein and post that he did reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi where his game was liked by the audience and his fan following shot up to another level and he got fame and became a household name.

3. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi had taken part in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss Season17, when she was a part of Khatro Ke Khiladi she gained popularity as she used to entertain the audience and the host Rohit Shetty on the other hand she won Bigg Boss Season 17 and from there it was no looking back as she got a new career and fan following shot to another level.

4. Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra took part in Bigg Boss Season 15 and the audience loved his game and he rose to fame and his fan following shot up to another level.

5. Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar took part in Bigg Boss Season 17 and his fame rose up to another level and he became a household name and today he has a massive fan following which is flooded with offers.

6. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin took part in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss Season 14 and post that her fame and fan following shot up to another level and today she is a well known name in the entertainment industry.

7. Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim has gained massive popularity with his stint in the reality Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where his dance performance has been appreciated by the judges and the audience of the show and he is one of the finalists of the show. His fan following and shot to another level and this could be a start to his new career.

Well, these are the few actors of the television industry whose fan following shot to another level and gave a new face to their careers.

