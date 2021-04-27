Siddharth Nigam reveals what Aamir Khan said when he first met him during Dhoom 3 auditions

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. The talented star started his journey as a child artist and has come a long way in his career.

He has appeared in a number of hit TV shows over time. Apart from being a terrific actor, Siddharth Nigam is also well-known for his fine dancing and gymnastic skills.

The actor has posted several pictures and videos of the same where he has shown his amazing gymnastic talent making every one of us go wow.

Well, Sid is the rising star of the Telly world and there's no doubt in it.

The Aladdin actor also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Sid has a whopping of more than 7 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app.

Well, we all know that Siddharth Nigam won hearts with his performance as young Sahir and Samar in Yash Raj Films Dhoom 3.

Siddharth recollected the time when he got a call from YRF for playing young Aamir Khan's role.

The actor reveals how his mother got a call from YRF's casting director Shanoo Sharma while Sid was in the hostel at that time.

When his mother told that he has got an audition call for Dhoom 3, Sid went into a complete flashback of Dhoom 1 and Dhoom 2 which were blockbuster hit.

Further, when Sid came to know that Aamir Khan wanted to meet him, he couldn't believe it.

Sid got selected in the audition and was finally taken to Aamir.

The actor still remembers Aamir's first words after seeing him. He revealed that Aamir asked Aditya Chopra that where did he find this boy.

Responding to Aamir, Aditya said that his luck bagged him Dhoom 3 and we are lucky to have found him.

Well, it is indeed a great thing for any actor to get such an amazing compliment from the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood.

