Sidharth Shukla is an ADORABLE BRAT: Aishwarya Sakhuja

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic may be creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

The lockdown has paved the way for actors to take up different activities that they wouldn’t do otherwise because of the hectic schedules. Lot of actors are heavily investing their time in doing LIVE sessions with fans and friends.

Recently, Yeh Hai Chhahatein actress Aishwarya Sakhuja did a LIVE session with a portal wherein she spoke at length about her bond with Sidharth Shukla. The duo was together in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. She said, “I know him from our stint in KKK7. We were paired together for several stunts. It was fun working with him. He is an adorable brat. I was quite shocked to witness his ‘logical side’ in Bigg Boss 13. I was like how did Shukla become so logical? He had a logical explanation to everything which was impressive. I always knew that he is short-tempered, but being so logical was something that came as a surprise”.

She further added, “I don’t know Sidharth that well but yes, having spent around 45 days during the shoot for Khatron, I learned a few things about him. I’m not good at keeping in touch and I believe so is he and hence we couldn’t connect post the show but I and Shukla enjoy each other’s company”.

