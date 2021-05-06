Sidharth Shukla to participate in Nach Baliye 10?

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. The actor, who has a massive fan following, has been a part of a few reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, and Bigg Boss 13. Now, there were some reports suggesting that Siddharth Shukla will be participating in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 10. But is that the truth? In a recent conversation with a daily, Shukla revealed that he is not a part of the show as it is about couples, also indirectly confirming that he is still single. Considering the actor is often being linked with his co-stars, especially his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, fans wondered if he will be gracing the show with the singer-actress.

However, while talking to TOI, Sidharth said, “No. Isn’t Nach Baliye only for couples?” When further asked if he is seeing someone, the actor said, “I think I just answered that.” Reacting to his link-up rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla said, “When we play characters on TV shows, people get so connected to the characters that they feel this is their life even beyond the show. On reality shows, they see the camaraderie and that’s why they think there's more to it.”

Are you excited about Nach Baliye 10? As Nach Baliye season 10 is making some noise, it is reported that couples like Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar, Deepika Singh- Rohit Raj Goyal, among others are expected to participate in the show.

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE