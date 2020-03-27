Sidharth Shukla’s underwater scene in Bhula Dunga took three hours to shoot

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. Their adorable camaraderie was one of the major highlights of the show. Their cute bonding kept the audience hooked to the TV screens.

They became so popular that their fans came up with a ship name called SidNaaz. Fans were super happy when the two came up with a music video called Bhula Dunga. The song, which dropped on 24 March 2020 at 12 noon, has garnered over 23 million views in two days.

Now, a source from the sets revealed to a portal that the shoot wasn’t as easy as it looked on screen. Bhula Dunga song was shot for two days with a 12-hour shift and the underwater scene itself took more than three hours to shoot. “Sidharth went into the pool at 10 pm and came out of the water at 1:35 am. Not only was it very cold that day, but his vision was also completely blurred due to the chlorine present in the water. He was shivering, his eyes were watery, and he was unable to keep his eyes open. They had to call-off the shoot due to his worsening condition despite Sidharth insisting on continuing shooting”, said the source.

Credits: SpotboyE.com