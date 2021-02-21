Singers who shot to fame after participating in Indian Idol!

MUMBAI: India is home to thousands of talented people who can leave you mesmerised with their creativity.

Singing is one such talent, and there are many aspiring singers who dream of becoming a huge sensation across the nation. Reality shows like Indian Idol have given such artists big breaks and helped shape their career in the music industry.

Indian Idol has had a number of successful seasons and each season proved to be a huge hit. The show saw a bunch of talented singers who made the entire nation sway to their tunes. While the winner's trophy is bagged by only one, the other contestants too get equal name and fame.

Let us take a look at all the contestants who shot to immense fame and are doing extremely well for themselves in their career!

Neha Kakar

From blockbuster singles, music videos and lending her voice for Bollywood projects, Neha has made quite a name for herself in the music industry.

Bhoomi Trivedi

Bhoomi has come a long way in her career and is renowned for her voice over the sensuous tune of Ram Chahe Leela from Bollywood film Ram Leela for which she was nominated for six awards!

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul has impressed one and all with his singing talent and is currently a part of Bigg Boss 14 where the audience enjoy watching his personality.

Monali Thakur

The lady is not only a brilliant singer but also showed her acting skill in the recent movie, Lakshmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar

Salman Ali

The singer has been appreciated for his voice and infact, made his debut as a playback singer for Satellite Shankar and Dabangg 3.

Bhavya Pandit

Bhavya started singing at a young age of five years and came into limelight with Indian Idol season 4. She has a melodious voice.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Check out the RAVISHING travel pics of telly diva Erica Jennifer Fernandes)