Smart Jodi: Sad! This is how Ankita Lokhande, Neha Swami Bijlani, and Bhagyashree failed in their attempts at this fun task

The husbands will be asking some of the weirdest questions, which the wives have to answer in a word, but none of the wives guesses it correctly.
MUMBAI: The couple's reality show Smart Jodi began in February. The show is loved by the audience. From dancing with each other to participating in different tasks, popular stars are showcasing their chemistry with their respective partners in the show.

Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi Tiwari, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, and Monalisa-Vikraant Singh have been eliminated from the show earlier. Now, the competition is now inching towards the finale. The final episode has already been shot. And if reports are to be believed, Ankita-Vicky, Arjun-Neha, and Bhagyashree-Himalaya were the top three finalists and Ankita and Vicky won the show!

As we reported, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the Star Plus show and having a fun time with the contestants. They both will be seen promoting their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The contestants would be dancing with Kartik and Kiara to Hare Ram Hare Krishna, including the hook steps.

Well, in the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi, host Maniesh Paul will conduct a task called “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein,” wherein we will see Arjun, Himalaya and Vicky near the window pane and their wives Neha, Bhagyshree, and Ankita standing on the dias. The husbands will be asking some of the weirdest questions, which the wives have to answer in a word, but none of the wives guesses it correctly. Vicky asked Ankita what came to her mind when she saw the engagement ring, to which she replied excitement and khushi, but Vicky hilariously disagreed and told everyone that "lalach." Butt all in all, it will be a hilarious act.

So are you excited about the upcoming episodes of Smart Jodi?

Do let us know your views.

