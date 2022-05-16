Congratulations! Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain win the Smart Jodi, Here are the details

Congratulations! Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain win the Smart Jodi, Here are the details

MUMBAI: The couple's reality show, Smart Jodi began in February. The show is loved by the audience. From dancing with each other to participating in different tasks, popular stars are showcasing their chemistry with their respective partners in the show.

Also Read:Oops! Ankita Lokhande brutally gets trolled by the netizens and the reason is her loud make-up

Ankita Tiwari-Pallavi Tiwari, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh have been eliminated from the show. The competition is now inching towards the finale. The finale episode has already been shot. The actors shot for the episode just recently and now, fans cannot wait to know who would win the first season of Smart Jodi.

However, as per various reports on social media, Ankita-Vicky, Arjun-Neha and Bhaghyashree-Himalay were the top three finalists. The reports state that Ankita and her husband, Vicky have defeated the others and won the show. It also happened that Ankita shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories. One of her friends had posted pictures while partying with the couple. Her friend also played the 'congratulations' song in the background.


Also Read:Ouch! Ankita Lokhande faces massive trolling again

Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya are the participants of the show.

Credit: Zoom

TellyChakkar Television Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Smart Jodi Bhagyashree Himalay Dassani Arjun Bijlani Neha Swami Manish Paul Ankita Tiwari Pallavi Tiwari
Latest Video