Smart Jodi: Shocking! Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt reveal something stunning about their respective wives, Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma

In the upcoming episode of Star Plus’ Smart Jodi, we will see Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt making shocking revelations about their respective wives, Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 18:36
MUMBAI: The couple's reality show Smart Jodi began in February. The show is loved by the audience. From dancing with each other to participating in different tasks, popular stars are showcasing their chemistry with their respective partners in the show.

Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi Tiwari, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, and Monalisa-Vikraant Singh have been eliminated from the show earlier. Now, the competition is now inching towards the finale. The final episode has already been shot. And if reports are to be believed, Ankita-Vicky, Arjun-Neha, and Bhagyashree-Himalaya were the top three finalists and Ankita and Vicky won the show!

As we reported earlier, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be gracing the Star Plus show and having a fun time with the contestants. They both will be seen promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The contestants would be dancing with Kartik and Kiara to Hare Ram Hare Krishna and doing the hook steps.

In the upcoming episode, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt make shocking revelations about their respective wives Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma.

Well, in one of the tasks host Maniesh Paul would be asking questions to Vicky and Neil. Maniesh asked Vicky if Ankita will agree to shift to Bilaspur, to which he replied, “Ho sakta hai.” He asked Neil if Aishwarya was willing to stay with the family post their marriage, to which he replied, “Yes.”

During the Q and A round, Ankita and Aishwarya were quite shocked.

Well, it will be interesting to see what the two actresses have to say about this.

So are you excited about the upcoming episodes of Smart Jodi?

Do let us know your views.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

