Smashing! Debina Bonnerjee Hits back!

Debina gives a befitting reply to trolls who question her abilities as a mother. She takes to her Instagram to tell the world how she is supported and protected by her loved ones.
MUMBAI: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary recently welcomed their first child together and we are so happy for them. However, the actress was recently trolled when she posted a reel on her instagram after which she was trolled for holding her baby supposedly, incorrectly.

Debina has been sharing her excitement about motherhood on social media and while her fans are gushing over her and her baby, there will always be some backlash that is encountered by these celebrities, being public figures.

She recently took to her social media to once and for all, provide a befitting reply to these trolls who not only questioned her abilities as a mother but also intruded in her private life by questioning her about her denoting her mother-in-law as ‘aunty’.

On her Instagram story, the actress shared a picture of her with her family saying that she has protective arms around her and that is all that matters to her. The actress also shared an endearing post on mother’s day wherein she is seen holding Lianna, her daughter with Gurmeet Chaudhary.

The actress has been very vocal regarding the importance of motherhood and about how much she enjoys being a mother to Lianna.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 13:51

