Smriti Irani's blast from the past is the best thing on the internet today

MUMBAI: Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before stepping into the world of politics, she was an established TV actress. She did many shows such as Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Virrudh, and Kavita, but her role as Tulsi in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was her claim to fame.

Walking down memory lane, the actress stumbled upon a throwback picture from the past. She took to her Instagram handle to share an old picture with Karan Johar and Sakshi Tanwar that gives us a glimpse of Tulsi from Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Parvati from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii along with KJo. Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar are dressed in lovely sarees while Karan is seen in a light blue ensemble. This blast from the past is surely the best thing on the internet today.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla