So Sweet! Karan Thakur wishes his Dil Mill Gayee co-star Sonia Singh on her birthday; says ‘Cheers to more than a decade of our friendship’

Sonia Singh has been a part of some extremely well known shows.

More recently, she was seen in Vighnaharta Ganesh, Devi Adi Parashakti, Hero – Gayab Mode On, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Faltu. Sonia gained immense fame with her stint in Star One's Dill Mill Gayye, Parichay, Bhabhi and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Karan Thakur, on the other hand, started his career with Bhagyavidhaata and was later a part of many other shows in the likes of Imlie, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai, Bepanah Pyaar, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Who Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.

Karan met Sonia as his first colleague when he made his debut with Bhagyavidhaata.

Now, as Sonia celebrates her birthday today, Karan took to social media to share a post which reads:

Happy Birthday @___soniasingh___ !!! As said "the First ones are always special" My First Co-Star, My First On Screen Wife, and my First 'Celebrity' Friend in Bombay. Cheers to more than a Decade of our friendship. Thanks for being who you are... Loving, caring, soft hearted Pure Soul. May u be blessed with all the happiness, success & great health my friend.

Btw, U remember the last pic...? it was ur onscreen Bday shoot !!!



