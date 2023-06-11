So Sweet! Karan Thakur wishes his Dil Mill Gayee co-star Sonia Singh on her birthday; says ‘Cheers to more than a decade of our friendship’

Karan met Sonia as his first colleague when he made his debut with Bhagyavidhaata. As Sonia celebrates her birthday today, Karan took to social media to wish her.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 16:55
Karan Thakur

MUMBAI : Sonia Singh has been a part of some extremely well known shows.

More recently, she was seen in Vighnaharta Ganesh, Devi Adi Parashakti, Hero – Gayab Mode On, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Faltu. Sonia gained immense fame with her stint in Star One's Dill Mill Gayye, Parichay, Bhabhi and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. Karan Thakur, on the other hand, started his career with Bhagyavidhaata and was later a part of many other shows in  the likes of Imlie, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai, Bepanah Pyaar, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Who Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle. 

Also Read:  Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her close friend Sonia Singh said that she didn't have money most of the time 

Karan met Sonia as his first colleague when he made his debut with Bhagyavidhaata.

Now, as Sonia celebrates her birthday today, Karan took to social media to share a post which reads:

Happy Birthday @___soniasingh___ !!! As said "the First ones are always special" My First Co-Star, My First On Screen Wife, and my First 'Celebrity' Friend in Bombay. Cheers to more than a Decade of our friendship. Thanks for being who you are... Loving, caring, soft hearted Pure Soul. May u be blessed with all the happiness, success & great health my friend.

Btw, U remember the last pic...? it was ur onscreen Bday shoot !!!
 
Take a look:

Now isn’t that sweet?

Also Read: Exclusive! Manish Goplani backs out of Sunshine Productions’s Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan on Colors

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, OTT and the Bollywood medium. 


 

Sonia Singh Vighnaharta Ganesh Devi Adi Parashakti Hero – Gayab Mode On Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Faltu Karan Thakur TellyChakkar Dill Mill Gayye Parichay Bhabhi and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 16:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Since Raha Kapoor turns 1 today, let's go back to times when parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lovingly spoke about their daughter
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have often raved about parenthood in interviews. Alia has also spoken about their...
Imlie spoiler alert: Bulbul to land in huge trouble; Imlie turns her knight in shining armour!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.The show kick started with Sumbul Touqeer...
Box office! 12th Fail surprises with the numbers, whereas UT 69 is rejected; have a look at the collections
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we see some great movies releasing every Friday. Fans never miss a...
Exclusive! Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was the first show after Teen Bahuraaniyaan where I gelled well with each and every actor: Amrapali Gupta
MUMBAI: Meet- Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was unconventional and off-beat. The show will now go off-air on November 14 after...
Incredible! Rohit Shetty unveils the cast of the most awaited film 'Singham Again' featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and many other stars; Here’s the details!
MUMBAI: Some of the most captivating movies have been coming out of the Hindi film industry recently. Bollywood...
Exclusive! I like the fact that people love to hate me: Mahima Mishra on shooting for Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The programme stars Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the...
Recent Stories
RANBIR KAPOOR
Wow! Since Raha Kapoor turns 1 today, let's go back to times when parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lovingly spoke about their daughter
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amrapali Gupta
Exclusive! Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was the first show after Teen Bahuraaniyaan where I gelled well with each and every actor: Amrapali Gupta
Mahima Mishra
Exclusive! I like the fact that people love to hate me: Mahima Mishra on shooting for Imlie
BIGG BOSS SEAOSON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma loses her cool at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as the “Pavitra Rishta” actress calls her “Chudail”
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta
OMG! Inside Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta’s lavish party-packed Goa escape! Check out the pictures here!
Shrenu
Wow! Shrenu Parikh fame of 'Ishqbaaaz' all set to marry long-time beau Akshay Mhatre in December
Beti Padhao
COLORS joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative to bring societal change