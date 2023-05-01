 Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Her close friend Sonia Singh said that she didn't have money most of the time 

Meanwhile, Tunisha’s close friend Sonia Singh made some shocking revelations about the late Alibaba actress. Speaking to a news portal, Sonia said that Tunisha seemed troubled when she last spoke to her. 
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the show’s set. The cast, crew, fans, family of the late actress are still to come to terms with the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the show’s lead actor Sheezan Khan who was reportedly in a relationship with Tunisha has been arrested in ‘Abetment of Suicide’, as she ended her life in his make-up room and he was the last person to have interacted with her. Tunisha’s mother Vanita has also hurled several allegations against Sheezan and they all are being investigated. His mother and sisters recently held a press conference, clearing the air about his brother’s involvement in Tunisha’s life and also how the 20 year old actress was extremely disturbed and traumatized as a person.

Meanwhile, Tunisha’s close friend Sonia Singh made some shocking revelations about the late Alibaba actress. Speaking to a news portal, Sonia said that Tunisha seemed troubled when she last spoke to her. She said that Tunisha mentioned her breakup with Sheezan and that the latter needed his space and didn’t want to talk about it. She tried to console the late actress that such things are inevitable in a relationship.

Sonia also said that most of the time, Tunisha would not have money to spend on herself. Once she asked Sonia to lend her Rs 3000 as she didn’t have even that much money for some personal work.

Sonia also made the shocking revelation that a day before dying she called up Sonia and asked her to tell her mother she was with her when in fact she wasn’t. Sonia was unable to understand why she wanted to lie to her mother.

While Tunisha’s mother has claimed that Sheezan and his family used the late actress for her money, his family has said that Tunisha’s mother shouldn't have left her alone due to her fragile mental health and also that her mother had neglected her depression and forced her to work.

Sheezan is currently in judicial custody and his bail plea will be heard on 7th January 2023.

