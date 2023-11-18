So Sweet! Shakti Mohan shares unseen pictures of her with sister Neeti Mohan on her birthday

MUMBAI : Shakti Mohan needs no introduction.

She is a phenomenal dancer, choreographer and a television personality. She is the winner of Zee TV's dance reality show Dance India Dance 2. She is a judge and captain of Indian reality shows like Dance plus seasons.

Shakti Mohan, with her brand NrityaShakti, has produced two web shows on YouTube named Break A Leg Season 1 and 2. She is pretty active on Instagram and keeps sharing interesting posts which keeps her fans aware of all what is going on in her life. Neeti Mohan, her sister, on the other hand, is a brilliant singer and a judge on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

It is Neeti’s birthday today and on this special day, Shakti took to social media to wish Neeti. She shared some unseen pictures of herself with her sister and also another picture where Shakti, Neeti and their third sister Mukti are seen striking a candid pose. She penned a message which also mentioned Shakti as fierce.

The post read as:

Happy Birthday to the soul who adds magic to our lives @neetimohan18. Here's to celebrating my dearest & fiercest sister. I love you more than you will ever know.

Take a look:

Here’s wishing Neeti all the luck in life on her big day!

