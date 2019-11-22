Sobo Films to launch a new show

MUMBAI: Sobo Films, helmed by Smruti Shinde, who previously launched Raja Betaa on Zee TV, are bringing another show for Zee TV.

Yes, our sources inform that the makers are currently working on the storyline and the casting is also expected to begin soon.

Apart from this project, Sobo Films is also set to roll out a new show titled Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar. It will beam on &TV, and the role of young Dr. B. R Ambedkar will be played by Aarav Srivastav (read here: https://www. tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/ meet-the-star-cast-of-tv-s-ek- mahanayak-dr-b-r-ambedkar- 191108 ).

We could not get through to Smruti for a comment.

TellyChakkar will update our readers on further developments. Stay tuned!