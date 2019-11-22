News

Sobo Films to launch a new show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Nov 2019 09:08 PM

MUMBAI: Sobo Films, helmed by Smruti Shinde, who previously launched Raja Betaa on Zee TV, are bringing another show for Zee TV.

Yes, our sources inform that the makers are currently working on the storyline and the casting is also expected to begin soon.

Apart from this project, Sobo Films is also set to roll out a new show titled Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar. It will beam on &TV, and the role of young Dr. B. R Ambedkar will be played by Aarav Srivastav (read here: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/meet-the-star-cast-of-tv-s-ek-mahanayak-dr-b-r-ambedkar-191108).  

We could not get through to Smruti for a comment.

TellyChakkar will update our readers on further developments. Stay tuned!

 

Tags > Sobo Films, TV show, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In Pics : Rajan Shahi welcomes Helly Shah

In Pics : Rajan Shahi welcomes Helly Shah
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days